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Polygon Hard Fork Proposal Targets Recovery of 70.49 Million POL
By Bena Ilyas,3 days ago
Polygon Hard Fork has become a governance issue after Polygon validators were asked to approve a proposal to recover approximately 70.49 million POL linked to separate security incidents involving Polymarket and Binance. The proposed measure would transfer the blocked tokens into verified recovery wallets without changing the network’s total supply.