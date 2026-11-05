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The Texas Supreme Court will have a female majority for the first time
By Dylan Duke, KERA,3 days ago
A majority of justices on the Texas Supreme Court will be women for the first time ever, including the chief justice. For the first time, a majority of the justices elected to the Texas Supreme Court will be women. That's after four Democratic challengers unseated the Republican incumbents up for reelection in Tuesday's midterm election.