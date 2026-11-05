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VerifiedX Adds Recovery Delays to vBTC Transfers in Mainnet 9.0
By Amrin Sanjay,4 days ago
VerifiedX has released upgraded self-custodial recovery Vaults as part of its Mainnet 9.0.0 update, introducing a delay before certain vBTC transfers become final. The feature allows owners to recall transfers during that window and redirect assets to a recovery address they designate. The upgrade also adds Bitcoin light-client verification to validator software, aiming to strengthen how the network verifies the Bitcoin backing its assets.