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The Pigeon Creek Shakespeare Company will present Shakespeare's As You Like It at the Dog Story Theater
By Shelley Irwin,3 days ago
The Pigeon Creek Shakespeare Company will present Shakespeare's As You Like It at the Dog Story Theater in Grand Rapids November 13-15, followed by performances at the Stage at the Corner in Muskegon November 20 and 21. We talk to Founder Katherine Mayberry about this hilarious Shakespearean comedy, directed by Pigeon Creek repertory company member Kat Hermes.