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Solana Powers Samsung Wallet USDC Transfers on 82M Devices
By Amrin Sanjay,3 days ago
Samsung Wallet has launched cross-border USDC transfers for eligible Galaxy users in the United States, bringing stablecoin payments into a widely used mobile wallet. The service uses Solana and Sui as blockchain networks, with the feature available across a potential base of 82 million compatible U.S. Galaxy devices. The rollout gives Solana a mainstream payment channel while leaving actual adoption dependent on user activity.