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Top Democrat warns Todd Blanche could face impeachment hearings
By Allison Detzel,5 days ago
Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is poised to become chair of the House Judiciary Committee, told MS NOW that President Donald Trump’s attorney general, Todd Blanche, could face impeachment hearings when Democrats take back the gavel in January. The Maryland Democrat said that under Blanche’s leadership, the Department of Justice has become a “Department of Injustice.”