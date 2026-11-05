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USDC Solana Mint: Massive $750M in 24H, $68.26B YTD Boom
By Ananthyka J,5 days ago
Circle sent around 750M USDC onto Solana in a 24-hour period in the latest USDC Solana mint, marking a long-term current of stablecoin issuances on the network. The activity, spotted by on-chain trackers Lookonchain and Solscan data, means that Circle has added fresh dollar liquidity to its second-largest network for USDC after Ethereum. A mint doesn’t necessarily mean tokens have gone into user hands, but the size and number of mints look increasingly like demand to make dollar settlements on Solana is ramping up.