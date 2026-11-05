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Commentary: What happens after we vote?
By WAMC Northeast Public Radio,5 days ago
Election Day asks people to make choices about the future of their communities. But when ballots are cast and results are announced, another question remains:. For many people, civic engagement is most visible during an election. There are candidate forums, campaign signs, voter guides and reminders to get to the polls. Then Election Day passes, and public attention often shifts elsewhere.