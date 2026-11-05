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Alex Singleton named AFC Defensive Player of the Month
By Tim Lynch,4 days ago
What a turnaround from Week 1 for Alex Singleton and the entire defense. Singleton especially has been balling out during the Denver Broncos four game win streak!. The Denver Broncos have been on a tear through October, winning all of their games with the defense emerging back into its dominant form that its had over the previous two seasons. The man in the middle of that defense, Alex Singleton, has been a huge part of that rise.