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Three semi-trucks involved in separate crash on northbound I-35 in Love County, multiple people hospitalized
By KXII Staff,5 days ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Multiple people have been hospitalized after three 18-wheelers were involved in a wreck on northbound I-35 in Love County Thursday morning. The Love County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at the 11-mile marker of I-35, between Marietta and Thackerville. Traffic will remain backed...
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