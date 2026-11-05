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Is the 10 g monofilament fit for purpose for diagnosing DPN?
By Rayaz A Malik,5 days ago
Diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) is causal in the development of foot ulceration and amputation.1 Most guidelines recommend easy-to-use chairside tests such as the 10 g monofilament and neurological examination to assess light touch, proprioception and ankle reflexes for the diagnosis of DPN.2 The 10 g monofilament evaluates large nerve fibers and identifies those with advanced DPN at high risk of diabetic foot ulceration (DFU). However, early diabetic neuropathy is characterized by small fiber damage.3 4.