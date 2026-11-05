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Oscar Winner Juliette Binoche talks ‘Queen at Sea’ film and her evolving creative interests
By Jeff Conway,4 days ago
Ever since her 1997 Academy Award win for her outstanding performance in The English Patient, Juliette Binoche has continued to make waves as a remarkably versatile working actor in a wide variety of films. Best known for her beloved roles in such films as Chocolat, Dan In Real Life and The Return, the longtime French actress is now starring in a compassionate, new drama titled Queen at Sea, which was showcased last month at AFI Fest.