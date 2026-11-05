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Allegiance Retail Services announces opening of Widdis Food Market
By Kris Mulheren,5 days ago
Allegiance Retail Services announced the opening of Widdis Food Market. The approximately 13,000-square-foot supermarket brings a fresh, full-service grocery shopping experience to Staten Island’s Rossville community. Shady Widdi, president of Widdis Food Market, selected Rossville for the new Widdis Food Market after recognizing the strength of the established, family-oriented...