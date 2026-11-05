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PRO*ACT Crop Update: Relief on lettuce, pressure elsewhere
By Joey Piedimonte,5 days ago
We are right in the heart of transition. Huron, Oxnard and early Yuma volume are finally starting to take some pressure off Salinas and Santa Maria, but we are still a couple of weeks away from having the full desert program's volume behind us. Major processors are expected to have their salad plants fully fired up around Nov. 16, which should bring a more meaningful increase in volume and consistency.