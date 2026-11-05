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Report: More than 1 in 5 Washington County residents on Medicare; Utah could top 1 million by 2056
By Stockton Myers,4 days ago
Medicare provides about $6 billion in federal health funding to Utah residents, according to a new report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. Medicare health insurance covers nearly 490,000 Utahns as of 2026. The report states that this number could “more than double” within the next three decades. Meaning, by 2056, Utah could have over 1 million beneficiaries from Medicare.
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