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Towson Women’s Basketball Falls to No. 10 Iowa 73-45 in 2026-27 Season Opener
By Brian Hradsky,5 days ago
Towson Women’s Basketball Falls to No. 10 Iowa 73-45 in 2026-27 Season Opener. The Towson University women’s basketball team opened its 2026-27 season with a challenging road matchup against No. 10 Iowa on Monday, November 2, falling 73-45 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Despite the final margin, the Tigers showed encouraging signs early, staying within three points of the nationally ranked Hawkeyes after the opening quarter. Towson eventually struggled against Iowa’s size, rebounding advantage and offensive efficiency as the Hawkeyes pulled away in the second half.