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Hallmark Fans Will Fall In Love With These Baby Name Ideas
By Sydni Ellis,2 days ago
The Hallmark Channel practically invented comfort TV, with its charming romance, cozy mysteries, and magical Christmas movies. It goes perfectly with resting on the couch while you're expecting — and trying to find a baby name. Thankfully, Hallmark is full of inspiration, from leading characters to holiday associations and even some of the fictional towns where the action takes place.