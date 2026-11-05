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University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) Opens Applications For First Doctor Of Veterinary Medicine Program At A Public HBCU
By NJ Urban News Staff,3 days ago
PRINCESS ANNE, MD – The University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) School of Veterinary Medicine is now accepting applications for its inaugural Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) class. This marks a milestone in the development of Maryland’s first in-state veterinary school and the first veterinary school at a public historically Black college or university (HBCU), paving the way for the inaugural class of students to begin the three-year program in summer 2027.
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