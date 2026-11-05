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Champaign County Sheriff’s Office makes history, earns prestigious Ohio Law Enforcement Accreditation
By April King,4 days ago
For the first time in Champaign County history, a Sheriff has earned this law enforcement accreditation. Sheriff Chad M. Burroughs and his team are celebrating a major milestone as the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office joins a select group of just 36 law enforcement agencies across Ohio to receive the recognition.
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