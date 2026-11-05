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Gainesville's Streatery Opens Friday After $4.5 Million Downtown Overhaul
By Jasper Langley,3 days ago
SW First Ave. & S. Main St. — Approximate Streatery Grand-Opening Site. Two blocks of downtown Gainesville are getting their official coming-out party Friday, when the city unveils The Streatery, a reimagined stretch of SW First Avenue built for strolling, dining and shopping rather than driving. The free celebration runs from 5 to 11 p.m. between South Main Street and SW Second Street, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony kicking things off from 5 to 6 p.m.
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