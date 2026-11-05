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Two carryovers and a $5,000 guaranteed Pick Five pool at Batavia Downs Thursday
By Tim Bojarski, for Batavia Downs,3 days ago
Batavia, NY – After no one hit the Pick Five at Batavia Downs on Wednesday (Nov. 4), there is a $1,831 carryover pool for that wager in the first race on Thursday (Nov. 5) and the management of Batavia Downs has announced that the pool will be guaranteed at $5,000 through the U.S. Trotting Association’s Strategic Wagering Program. As part of that program, Trackmaster will provide free full past performance program pages that can be downloaded (when they become available) at handicapping.ustrotting.com.