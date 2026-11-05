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Placer County Moves to Protect 525 Acres Near Auburn From 128 Future Homes
By Elisa Nguyen,4 days ago
A 525-acre stretch of oak woodland and cattle ranchland northwest of Auburn could be protected from development forever under draft agreements the Placer County Board of Supervisors voted to approve on Tuesday. The property, known as Harvego Bear River Preserve Phase 2, sits near the Auburn Valley Country Club community and is currently zoned for about 128 homes. Instead, county officials and a local land trust want to keep it as grazing land and wildlife habitat.
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