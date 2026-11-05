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National Technical Institute accepting applications for Reno-Sparks trade programs
By KOLO News Staff,5 days ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - National Technical Institute (NTI), a state-approved trade school, has begun accepting applications for its HVAC, plumbing and electrical programs at its new Reno-Sparks campus. NTI said the programs are meant to help close the skilled workforce shortage. Seats are limited for the first class, which starts...