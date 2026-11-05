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EPA Finalizes First-of-Its-Kind Air Quality Plan to Promote Clean Air and Facilitate Economic Growth in Maricopa County
4 days ago
EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov) WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) took a historic step by approving a first-of-its-kind air quality rule that will enable the building and expansion of manufacturing, power plants, and other critical industries without increasing emissions in Maricopa County, Arizona. Known as “Rule 205,” Maricopa County’s Air Quality Department’s innovative air regulation will unlock a new source of emission reduction credits (ERCs) for businesses to offset emissions, as is required for the area under the Clean Air Act (CAA). By providing a new avenue for businesses to be able to build in the County, while still meeting federal air requirements, EPA is working in partnership with Maricopa County to bring new economic investment and good-paying jobs to the community. The final action proves once again that there does not have to be a binary choice between protecting the environment and growing the economy.