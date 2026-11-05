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Marvel’s Wolverine has sold 2.4 million copies
By Donovan Erskine,4 days ago
The report lists the lifetime sales of other PS5 games such as Ghost of Yotei (3.3 million) and Astro Bot (1.5 million). The PS5 console has sold 97.9 million units to date. Marvel’s Wolverine is the most recent release from PlayStation Studios, and I scored it an 8/10 in my review. As for what’s next, Santa Monica Studio just delayed God of War Laufey to May 2027.