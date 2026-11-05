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Alabama Gets Reality Check on CFP Ranking Heading Into LSU Game
By Danny Fisher,5 days ago
Halloween might have ended on Saturday, but Alabama got a special treat on Tuesday night when the first College Football Playoff rankings were released. Alabama, currently 6-2, was ranked No. 5. The Crimson Tide were the highest-ranked two-loss team. Alabama’s high ranking was a bit of a surprise, and ESPN college football analyst Josh Pate does not believe the Crimson Tide should be No. 5.
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