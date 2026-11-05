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RAPTORS SIGN McCULLAR JR. TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT
4 days ago
The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday they have signed guard Kevin McCullar Jr. to a two-way contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. McCullar Jr., 6-foot-6, 216 pounds, averaged 2.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 7.4 minutes in 21 games as a two-way player with New York last season. He shot .426 (20-47) from the field and scored in double figures in two contests, including a season-high 14 points Apr. 12 against Charlotte. McCullar Jr. also appeared in 14 games (13 starts) with the Westchester Knicks in the NBA G League, posting averages of 16.8 points, 6.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 31.4 minutes.