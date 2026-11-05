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Northmarq Arranges Sale of Multifamily Property Near University of Kansas
3 days ago
Lawrence, Kan. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of 1621West Apartments, a 56-unit multifamily community located at 1621 West 9th St. near the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence. Casey Wilhm, Jeff Lamott and David Belpedio of Northmarq represented the seller, DCBE1621 LLC, in the disposition of the property to The Robert Corry and Nathalie Corry Family Revocable Trust. Terms of the transaction were not released. The community offers units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom configurations.