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Reolink’s New Flagship Security Camera Tracks People, Vehicles, Animals With AI
By Jude Chukwuemeka,3 days ago
Reolink has launched the OMVI X16 PoE, a flagship security camera designed for larger properties and environments that require extensive surveillance coverage. The new model combines a 16MP dual-lens panoramic camera with a 4K pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera, bringing wide-area monitoring and long-distance viewing into one system. The OMVI X16 PoE...