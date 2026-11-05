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LV Collective Hires Devon Low as Vice President of Wellness, Partnerships
3 days ago
Austin, Texas — LV Collective has hired Devon Low to the role of vice president of wellness and partnerships. In his new position, Low will lead initiatives that integrate physical, mental and social wellness into the Austin, Texas-based company’s student housing and multifamily communities through resident programming and strategic brand partnerships. Prior to joining LV Collective, Low founded and served as CEO of Kollective, a national social performance club concept that blends fitness, recovery, co-working and social connection into a hospitality-driven experience.