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Battle Creek Symphony sets strings aglow in “Swinging Candlelight”
By WMUK,4 days ago
The Battle Creek Symphony Orchestra dims the lights for its third candlelight concert, "Swinging Candlelight," at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at W.K. Kellogg Auditorium. Music director Anne Harrigan tells Cara Lieurance about the program, featuring music by George Gershwin, Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman, Aaron Copland and Ernest Bloch, plus a surprise for those who attend.