undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wyandanch Teen Indicted for Gang Related Shooting on Bellport LIRR Platform; Two Others Charged
By Chris Boyle,5 days ago
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced that Jahmez Cureton, 19, of Wyandanch, was indicted on charges of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and related crimes for shooting a perceived gang rival and striking an innocent bystander at the Bellport Long Island Railroad Station last month. Co-defendant...
5