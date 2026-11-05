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Matt Harrington named VermontBiz Rising Star Alumni of the Year
4 days ago
Matt Harrington. Photo courtesy of Southwestern Vermont Chamber. Vermont Business Magazine The Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Matt Harrington, has been named the 2026 Rising Star Alumni of the Year by Vermont Business Magazine (VermontBiz). Harrington was recognized during the publication's annual Rising Stars celebration on Wednesday, November 4, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Burlington.
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