undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lane County ballots back on track after equipment clog
By News Staff,5 days ago
EUGENE, Ore. - The Lane County Elections Office has resumed processing ballots and will have updated results by 5 p.m. today. Ballot sorting equipment at the Lane County Elections Office stopped working Wednesday due to a clog in an inkjet line that prints the date and time a ballot is sorted onto the return envelopes. The issue paused ballot processing for several hours on Nov. 4.