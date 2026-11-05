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Jordan Fisher, Andrew Durand, Lizzy McAlpine, Paul Alexander Nolan, Solea Pfeiffer Featured on Coal Concept EP
5 days ago
Coal: A New American Musical will receive an official concept EP from Joy Machine Records. The six-track EP will be released in digital and streaming formats December 11. The EP will feature performances by Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill), Tony nominee Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), Jordan Fisher (Hamilton), Vincent Jamal Hooper (The Lion King), Lizzy McAlpine (Floyd Collins), Paul Alexander Nolan (The Lost Boys), Solea Pfeiffer (Evita, Wanted), Nathan Salstone (Sweeney Todd), and Nathaniel Stampley (The Color Purple).