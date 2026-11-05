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iO Theater Marks 45 Years of Chicago Improv With Three-Day Lineup
By Richard M. Sullivan,3 days ago
IO Theater is turning 45, and the Chicago institution whose performers pioneered longform improv in Chicago is marking the milestone with three days of shows, workshops and reunions at its Kingsbury Street home. The celebration runs Thursday through Saturday this week, bringing together performers who shaped the art form decades ago alongside teams still experimenting with it today.