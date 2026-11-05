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Annual Holidays on Houston Street moves to La Villita, runs extra weekend
By Shari Biediger,5 days ago
San Antonio’s Holidays on Houston Street is moving to La Villita Historic Arts District this year, one of several changes that are coming to the traditional event. Centro San Antonio announced during a meeting of downtown stakeholders on Tuesday that Holidays on Houston, despite the name, will be hosted several blocks away in La Villita instead.