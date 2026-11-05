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Kabani Hotel Group’s 10th Annual Hotel Investment Forum delivers a year’s worth of insight, capital and connections in a single day
By Today's Hotelier,3 days ago
MIAMI, FL — November 2, 2026 — On Thursday, October 29, Kabani Hotel Group brought more than 300 hotel owners, operators, brands, lenders and investors to the JW Marriott Marquis Miami for its 10th Annual Hotel Investment Forum, “RESET 26: Think Ahead. Think Growth.” Ten editions since 2016, the Forum delivered its strongest program yet, all in one day.