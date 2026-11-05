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Freeport News: Results from midterm elections, Freeport High School students walk out in protest over a teacher's return to the classroom and concerns grow over who will pay for the electrical infrastructure needed to support expanding data centers.

By Northern Public Radio,

5 days ago
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