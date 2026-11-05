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Freeport News: Results from midterm elections, Freeport High School students walk out in protest over a teacher's return to the classroom and concerns grow over who will pay for the electrical infrastructure needed to support expanding data centers.
By Northern Public Radio,5 days ago
Voters across northwest Illinois decided several closely watched races Tuesday, with results shaping representation in Washington, Springfield, and local government. In the 17th Congressional District, incumbent Eric Sorensen defeated challenger Dillan Vancil to win another term. In the 16th District, Congressman Darin LaHood defeated Paul Nolley. In the Illinois Senate's...
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