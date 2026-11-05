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A Friendsgiving meal need not be fancy. Try comfort food menu and a seasonal cocktail
By LIZ FAUL Contributing writer,5 days ago
November welcomes the start of the holiday season. Gathering friends for an early holiday comfort meal builds connection and shared memories. This week, I organized a potluck Friendsgiving. Coordinating with friends on the menu and sharing in the cleanup allows for more time to sit and sip a seasonal cocktail together followed by an easy comfort meal. No fuss or fanfare, just time well spent with friends.