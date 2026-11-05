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Shimano Acquires Jackall, Uniting Two Leaders in Fishing Innovation
4 days ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Shimano Inc. has announced that it has acquired all shares of Jackall, the international fishing lure company recognized for its innovative designs, distinctive product development, and commitment to advancing the sport of recreational fishing. With a relationship that began in 2010, Jackall has been a long‑standing business partner of Shimano, including a key collaboration on the Poison rod series.