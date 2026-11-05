undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“Giant Waste of Money” “Brutal”: Fans React as Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Suffers Injury Blow Amid CFP Race
5 days ago
Thursday brought bad news for the Texas Longhorns: running back Hollywood Smothers was confirmed out for the foreseeable future with an unknown issue. With no timetable for his return, it looks like a season-ending situation. With two defeats already this season, Texas’ College Football Playoff hopes were already hanging by a thread, which might have snapped with the loss of a key offensive piece like Smothers.