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» Judge Rules Teen Shooting Defendant Can Attend School, Trial Date Set
By Editor’s Corner,3 days ago
DC Superior Court Judge Errol Arthur granted a defense motion for updated home confinement conditions and parties scheduled a trial date in a shooting case on Nov. 3. Willie Glaspie III, 17, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault knowingly while armed, four counts of possession of a firearm during crime of violence, carrying a pistol without license outside home or business, robbery while armed, felony possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of unregistered firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition. The charges stem from Glaspie’s alleged involvement in a shooting on the 1800 block of Kendall Street, NE, on July 6. The victim sustained two gunshot wounds in the lower abdomen and back that required surgery.
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