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“Arch Isn’t Ready”: Analyst Weighs In on Texas QB’s NFL Future While Suggesting Transfer to $910,000,000 SEC Rival
5 days ago
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning had been touted early on as a high-profile NFL prospect. However, his struggles throughout the season have led many to question if he is ready to turn pro. Manning would be eligible to enter the NFL draft next year, and one analyst believes he is not yet ready for the NFL.