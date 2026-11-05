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New Pet Supply Store Taking Over Former Maroons Creamery Space in Hoboken
By Ashtyn Asay,5 days ago
Good news for Hoboken pet owners: a new pet supply store is coming to the Mile Square City. Washington Pet Supplies is set to take over the former Maroons Creamery space at 1122 Washington Street. While details about the new business are still limited, a sign in the storefront window confirms that the shop is on its way. Here’s what we know so far.