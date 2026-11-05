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Kissa Matcha Is Coming to Hoboken From the Team Behind Madd Hatter
By Ashtyn Asay,4 days ago
Hoboken is getting yet another spot for those looking to satisfy their matcha cravings. Kissa Matcha, a new drink concept from the owner of Madd Hatter, is coming soon to the Mile Square City. The business will open at 235 Hudson Street, bringing matcha, onigiri, and a fresh café concept to the neighborhood. The new venture marks a departure from the owner’s usual bar and restaurant scene. Here’s what we know about Kissa Matcha so far.