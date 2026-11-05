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Building Market Integrity for Prediction Markets
By Eventus,2 days ago
Prediction markets are moving from experimentation to a more established part of financial market infrastructure. As new contracts, participants and trading models proliferate, the challenge of supervising these markets effectively is becoming increasingly urgent. Our new whitepaper examines why market integrity must extend beyond traditional trade surveillance, with controls spanning the entire lifecycle of an event contract.