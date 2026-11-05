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Lenawee County Marks Homeless Awareness Month With Essential Needs Drive
By bryanvish,5 days ago
LENAWEE CO. — November is Homeless Awareness Month in Lenawee County, and the Continuum of Care is collecting donations for residents without stable housing. The 2026 Essential Needs Drive is seeking warm items ahead of winter. Top needs include sleeping bags, blankets, gloves, hats, socks, backpacks, bus passes, and gift cards to Walmart, Meijer and Target.
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