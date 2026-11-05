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State Transportation Commission approves MDOT 2027-31 Five-Year Transportation plan
By Donny Ede,5 days ago
LANSING, Mich. — The State Transportation Commission (STC) approved the final version of the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) 2027-2031 Five-Year Transportation Program (5YTP). It was also posted on the MDOT website and sent to the Michigan Legislature, state budget director, and the House and Senate fiscal agencies by...