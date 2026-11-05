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Mashama Bailey’s Next Chapter Includes Crab Fritters, Southern Breakfasts, and a D.C. Address
By Cozy season favorites,4 days ago
Internationally acclaimed chef Mashama Bailey, one of Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2026, is expanding her reach outside of Georgia — again. As part of rapid global growth, Bailey and her restaurant partner, Johno Morisano, will soon launch two restaurants inside the flagship JW Marriott in Washington, D.C.